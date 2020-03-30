Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $628.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,437. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $847.73.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

