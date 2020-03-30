Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,471,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

