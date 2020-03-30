Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 27th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMG. DA Davidson raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $86,997.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856 in the last ninety days. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

