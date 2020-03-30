CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $33.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of CF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.62. 48,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,931. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

