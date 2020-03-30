CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CEVA stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,640. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

