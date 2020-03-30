Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

CERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

CERN opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

