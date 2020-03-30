Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.85.

CNC stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

