Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Centene worth $402,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.05. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,451. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

