Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CEL stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.00. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

