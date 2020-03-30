Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CEL stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.00. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
