CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $710,850.54 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a market cap of $710,850.54 and approximately $9.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

