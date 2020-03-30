Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.88. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.