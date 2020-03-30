Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 27th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Carnival alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 4,644.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.