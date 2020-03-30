CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $82.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.04.

KMX traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

