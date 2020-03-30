Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1,502.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 257,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $21.66 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

