Captrust Financial Advisors Has $412,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 7,967.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

