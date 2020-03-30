Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,164,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,332,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

