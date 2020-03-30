Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $246.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $295.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.90.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $210.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average is $240.42. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,118,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,360,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.