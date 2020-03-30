Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,794,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 27th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $21,209,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

CM traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. 135,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,242. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

