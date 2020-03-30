Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,555.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,565.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Thursday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $974.03 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.38.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

