BWS Financial Upgrades NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Buy

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s current price.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $619.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NetGear’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NetGear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetGear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NetGear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NetGear by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetGear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

