Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.39.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brunswick by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

