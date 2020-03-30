Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.66

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$58.66 and last traded at C$59.55, with a volume of 89454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50.

In other news, Director Timothy Robert Price sold 14,400 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.00, for a total transaction of C$1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,857,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,878,490.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

