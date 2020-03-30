Brokerages Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.25). Hess reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 644.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,405,000 after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $30.76. 26,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,928. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.