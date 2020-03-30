Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). ConforMIS reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ConforMIS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,183 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,959. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

