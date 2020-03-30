Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after purchasing an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the period.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,824. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.