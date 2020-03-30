Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 237.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 704,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 145,102 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,433,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

