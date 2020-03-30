Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,433,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

BRX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

