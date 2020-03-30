Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.