Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,165,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.