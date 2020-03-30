Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,165,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
BRF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
Featured Article: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.