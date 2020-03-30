Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $10.37 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,926,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

