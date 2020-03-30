Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $93,481.85 and $28.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.