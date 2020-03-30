Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $354.92 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,216 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,338 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.52.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

