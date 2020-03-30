Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $13.62 on Monday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.