BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMCH. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after acquiring an additional 122,549 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.