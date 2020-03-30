bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.36. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

