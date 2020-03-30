bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.94.

BLUE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,157. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

