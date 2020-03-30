bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of BLUE traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

