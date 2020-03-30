BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $5.15 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

