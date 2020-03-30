BidaskClub Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.
Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88.
In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
