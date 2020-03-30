BidaskClub Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

