Berenberg Bank Trims Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Target Price to GBX 125

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TGP opened at GBX 90.08 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.02. Tekmar Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92.70 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.43).
Tekmar Group Company Profile
See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tekmar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekmar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.