Berenberg Bank Trims Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Target Price to GBX 125

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TGP opened at GBX 90.08 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.02. Tekmar Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92.70 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

