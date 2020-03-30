Berenberg Bank Trims Forterra (LON:FORT) Target Price to GBX 210

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 416 ($5.47) to GBX 313 ($4.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 317.17 ($4.17).

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.90. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53), for a total value of £43,503.36 ($57,226.20).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

