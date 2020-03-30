Berenberg Bank Cuts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:DAL opened at GBX 210.75 ($2.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 414.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company has a market cap of $390.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($7.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

