Berenberg Bank Cuts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:DAL opened at GBX 210.75 ($2.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 414.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company has a market cap of $390.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($7.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

