Barclays Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $51.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,722. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

