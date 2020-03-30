Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB opened at $16.51 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $888.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

