Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE BAC opened at $21.60 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

