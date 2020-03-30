Bank of America Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from to in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.98.
AAPL stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
