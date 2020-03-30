Bank of America Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from to in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.98.

AAPL stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

