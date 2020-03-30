Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of BCH stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Banco de Chile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.