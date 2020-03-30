Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avrobio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

