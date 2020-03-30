Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,269,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after buying an additional 674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

