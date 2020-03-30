Autonio (NIO) Trading Up 175.3% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 175.3% against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. Autonio has a market capitalization of $359,819.35 and approximately $8,761.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

